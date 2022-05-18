Bradley Walsh shocked as contestant reveals they featured in question on The Chase

Bradley Walsh was left shocked after a Beat The Chasers contestant revealed that she had previously been part of a question on the the popular quiz show.

Lynn Barton was the first female pilot employed by British Airways.

"I did feature in a question on The Chase years ago," she admitted, leaving the host with his jaw dropped. "It was a cash builder where you asked, 'what Lynn Barton was the first person to do on British Airways in 1987?’"

"And, of course, the answer was become a female pilot."

