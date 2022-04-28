A 12-year-old Junior MasterChef contestant is going viral for using special guest Tilly Ramsay's expertise as an opportunity to flirt.

The caught of chef Gordon came on the show to help the contestants out, and Freddy wanted a little more than help with his dish.

"What do you think of American boys?" he asks the 20-year-old. Shocked by the question, she said: "I think they're very nice Freddy...so what's Philadelphia like at this time of year?"

"Would you like to come over I can show ya?" he cheekily responded.

