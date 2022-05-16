Joe Lycett's hilarious parking ticket story is going viral once again

Joe Lycett's hilarious parking ticket story from a 2015 episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is going viral once again, and it's just as funny as the first time.

The comedian admits he's a regular at getting parking fines, but is even better at regularly getting out of them by using humour to his advantage.

When a taxi driver wrote 'taxi rank' across his car window to indicate he was parked somewhere he shouldn't be, he went Photoshop wild in a bid to prove he wasn't.



