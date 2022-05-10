Piers Morgan bonds with climate activist who also walked off Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan joked "all the best people do" as he attempted to bond with a climate protestor, who also walked off Good Morning Britain.

Liam Norton appeared on the ITV breakfast show to discuss the tactics used by activists, including blockading roads, when the discussion got heated.

Speaking to Norton on his new TalkTV show, Morgan humoured: "You famously walked off Good Morning Britain...you’re in good company, all the best people do."

Thankfully, the pair's discussion seemed far more calm than that fateful morning.

