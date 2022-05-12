Madeleine McCann documentary tracks down suspect Christian B’s ‘alibi'

A new Channel 5 documentary around Madeleine McCann's disappearance saw former detective Mark Williams-Tomas track down the main suspect's 'alibi' to testify where he was that night.

Christian B has been under suspicion since 2020, however, claims to have spent the night Madeleine disappeared with a woman at the other side of Portugal from Praia da Luz.

When tracked down, she wasn't around, but Williams-Tomas was able to speak to her partner who gave her version of events - and confirmed the woman was in Portugal that night.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

