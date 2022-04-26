Piers Morgan has claimed that Nigel Farage tried to get in the way of his interview with Donald Trump, as he brands the former UKIP leader a "treacherous little weasel".

Farage had apparently put together a "sneaky plot" to send Trump a list of every time Morgan had criticised him to stop him from doing the sit-down chat.

In the opening monologue for the launch of the new TalkTV show, he said: "My mission statement for this show is very simple - I'm going to cancel cancel culture."

