Ryan Thomas suffers live TV wardrobe malfunction leaving him mooning camera

Soap actor Ryan Thomas suffered an unavoidable wardrobe malfunction during the latest episode of ITV show, The Games.

The 37-year-old took part in a synchronised dive when cameras caught the moment he hit the water, and his swimming trunks came down...leaving him mooning.

When asked about the blunder in his interview after the event, Thomas joked: ‘Oh really? Did the sock fall out?’

This was the second day of live events, as 12 celebrities compete for bronze, silver, and gold medals across a number of Olympic sports.

