Ross Kemp documentary exposes horrors of Michael Jackson's Neverland Zoo

A new Ross Kemp documentary has been uncovering the dark truth behind Michael Jackson's Neverland Zoo and what happened to the animals after the singer died.

Searching For Michael Jackson’s Zoo With Ross Kemp reveals there were at least 50 species of animals at the zoo, and speaks to animal rights campaigners who have questioned their treatment.

Carol Davis, former director of Companion Animal Protection Society, tells Kemp: "You could see where they had rubbed themselves up against the cages. You could see that there was no way out."

