Video

This Morning presenters scramble around studio looking for lost ear piece on live show

This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes were caught live on-camera scrambling around the studio floor trying to find a missing ear piece.

"We've had a small issue," Rochelle laughed as the pair emerged from looking under a sofa. The pair played on the awkwardness of the situation as they joked that The Saturdays' singer had a 'baggy ear'.

Thankfully, a member of the sound team brought her another one just in time for Tuesday's show to get underway without any other mishaps.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

this morning
Up next TV

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz