Kim Kardashian jokes 'marriages come and go' and 'fourth time's a charm'

Kim Kardashian joked that 'marriages come and go' and that her next will be her last during a recent episode of The Kardashians.

The billionaire has been married three times previously, and is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson.

"To me, a baby you're stuck for life. Marriages come and go...no offence guys, take it from me," she said of her sister Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker, who she's also going through IVF with.

"Hopefully there'll be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time's a charm."

