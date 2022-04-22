Joe Lycett paints future where Grayson Perry has ‘succumbed to measles’

Joe Lycett has been getting crafty on Grayson's Art Club - and even predicted that Grayson Perry will die aged 72 after "succumbing to measles" on 13 April 2032.

Painting a newspaper cover from the future for 'The Daily Plop', the comedian depicted a realm of far-fetched stories, and even credited them to well-known journalist Dan Wootton.

Upon seeing the work, Perry, who is currently 62, joked: “It’s nice to know I am still on the front page when I die.”

