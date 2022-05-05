Kanye West walked out of Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue after she called him ‘rapper’

Kanye West walked out of Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live monologue after she referred to him as a 'rapper' and mentioned their divorce in jest.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim discussed what happened with sister, Khloe."He walked out of SNL mid-monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since…,’ she said. "He’s upset at the fact that I said, 'the reason I divorced him', and used the word 'divorced.'"





"He was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, 'I’m so much more than a rapper.'"

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

