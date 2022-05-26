Ellen DeGeneres tears up as she leaves chat show for the final time

Ellen DeGeneres has been seen in tears in a preview for the final episode of The Ellen Show, when she leaves her stage for the last time.

She thanked the audience as wife, Portia de Rossi and brother, brother Vance DeGeneres, cheered the comedian on from the front row.

The final show sees guests Jennifer Aniston (who was the very first guest in 2003), P!nk, and Billie Eilish, and is set to air tomorrow (27 May).

DeGeneres will be spending time in Rwanda helping to save wild mountain gorillas.

