Ricky Gervais jokes 'I'm fat and old and going to die' in awkward interview

Things turned pretty awkward during Ricky Gervais' appearance on The One Show, when the comedian dropped a dark bombshell.

He was discussing the importance of using taboo subjects in his comedy, when he quickly turned to hosts Alex and Jermaine and said: “I'm fat and old and I'm going to die soon.”

"No you're not," responded a stunned Alex Jones, before Gervais quipped: “I am...I've brought it down haven't I?”

“I didn't see this coming. This is not a part of the show I thought was going to happen,” added Jermaine.

