First Love Island contestant announced - and she's a paramedic

The full lineup of Love Island 2022 is being revealed, and the first contestant set to enter the villa is a paramedic.

Paige Thorne, 24, is from Swansea in Wales, and found herself 'bored' of going on dates after coming out of a relationship.

"I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven't got to swipe," she says.

So far, other contestants include 26-year-old microbiologist Dami Hope, and 23-year-old waitress, Indiyah Polack.

