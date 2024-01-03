Watch Nadhim Zahawi play himself in ITV drama about Post Office scandal

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is generating a lot of conversations on social media about one of the 'biggest miscarriages of justice in UK history', however, what viewers of the ITV show didn't expect to see, was Nadhim Zahawi.

The politician appears in the programme, quizzing former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells (played by Lia Williams), on the scandal emerging at the time.

Zahawi has confirmed that he played the part for free, and insisted any fee be donated to charity.

