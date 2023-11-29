Nigel Farage and Nella Rose clash over cultural appropriation on I'm A Celeb

Nella Rose and Nigel Farage appeared to butt heads during last night's I'm A Celebrity (28 November), when the YouTuber attempted to school the former UKIP leader on cultural appropriation.

The discussion came about after Nella spotted Fred Sirieix' pronunciation of 'water', and Fargae chimed in to say you "can't win" when it comes to what you can and can't say.

"You go to a fancy dress party, dressed as something, and now the press will say it’s cultural appropriation", he continued.

Nella responded: "Well yeah because you can’t use somebody’s culture as a fancy dress."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter