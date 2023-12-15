Dynamo fans are sceptical of him getting 'buried alive' on live TV

Illusionist, Dynamo, appeared to bury himself alive without a coffin on live TV last night (14 December), however, some fans are sceptical all is not as it seems.

While he's by no means a magician, eagle-eyed viewers spotted clever camera angling as dirt was poured into Dynamo's (real name Steven Frayne) six-foot grave.

Many believe that the switch of camera angle as the dirt was being poured would've given Frayne enough time to stand up, making it easier for him to break out of the grave.

