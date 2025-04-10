Rep Steven Horsford confronted Jamieson Greer on Donald Trump’s tariff reversal on Wednesday (April 9) asking who this benefits and what billionaire just got richer.

Horsford yelled: "WTF? Who's in charge? Because it sure doesn't look like it's the trade representative, you just got the rug pulled out from underneath you."

This follows US President Donald Trumps decision to pause tariffs on everyone but China on the first day of enforcing them.

Rep Horsford pointed out that Republican members appeared to have left the room insinuating that they don't want to defend this decision.

