Russian-American ballerina Ksenia Karelina was reunited with her partner on Thursday night (April 10) in a prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.

Karelina, had been in prison for over a year, on a 12 year sentence, for donating money to an organisation accused of providing arms to the Ukrainian military.

While living in the US she had made a single transfer of $51 on the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The charity denied raising money for weapons or ammunition, saying it was focused on humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

