Watch Bernie Sanders make unexpected appearance at Coachella

Senator Bernie Sanders made a surprise appearance at Coachella this weekend with a rousing speech before singer Clairo's set.

The former presidential candidate urged the audience to 'stand up' against the fossil fuel industry and work for economic justice and equality.

Sanders began talking about the Trump Administration and was greeted by boo's from the crowd before saying "I agree."

The longest-serving independent member of Congress, appealed to younger votes and told them if they turned away they would do so at their own peril.

