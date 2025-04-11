Patrick Schwarzenegger told Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show on Thursday, April 10, that his fiancée had a surprising reaction to his incest storyline.

Schwarzenegger said his fiancée nagged him nonstop for spoilers and desperately wanted to know which of his female cast mates he would be hooking up with on the show.

When watching episodes 5 and 6 his fiancée, Abby Champion admitted, "You should have told me earlier, there would have been no fights".

White Lotus season 3 finale hit screens April 6, 2025 to mixed reactions with some fans saying the season was disappointing and lazy.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings