Video

Pro-lifers get spectacularly trolled outside the Supreme Court

Pranksters have been outside the Supreme Court trolling pro-lifers in the best way, by sparking the debate: "When does life really begin?"

In the video, comedian Walter Masterson and friends share their thoughts on the question that anti-abortion protestors are known for bringing up.

"Life begins when you find a letter from your first true love in the sixth grade," one joked down the megaphone. "You may never actually touch this woman but a life has begun in your heart and we have to protect that life."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

abortion rights
Up next Viral

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz