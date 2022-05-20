Furious TikToker hit with Wetherspoons ban as fans send £2000 of orders

A TikTok star has been banned from a Wetherspoons pub after he asked his almost 200,000 followers to send food and drinks to his table - and they racked up a £2,000 bill.

Tom Birchy, 23, claims followers had bought him prosecco and steak, but the pub refused to honour it as it was "slowing down service" and those ordering weren't at the table.

"F***ing get more staff!" he shouted in a ranting video. "You lot have been robbed. You’ve bought me things that you can’t have."

Wetherspoons say they're processing refunds.



