Adorable moment a family of ducks is escorted from Danish palace by guards

The Danish Royal Life Guard have been caught ushering a family of ducks out of the home they'd made at the Queen's palace.

In an adorable viral clip, the birds are being personally escorted from Amalienborg Palace to a nearby harbour by the guards, who are still donning their trademark white gloves.

The mother and its ducklings required the help of four guards, as tourists looked on filming the spectacle.

Amalienborg Palace is the winter residence of the Danish royals.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

