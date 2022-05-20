Video

Tattooists reveal the most cliché inkings you can get right now

Tattoo artists are revealing the most cliché inkings they're asked to do on a daily basis - and it's bad news if you're into the red outline trend - you're one of many.

Other popular styles include lots of butterflies, 90s revivals, and infinity symbols. One that's not-so-popular with artists however, are 'prison'-style tattoos.

"Half these c**** haven't even been to prison," jokes artist, Emily Malice, in a video about the trends from Vice. "It's about trying to look sexy and dangerous when they're absolute soft boys."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

tattoo
Up next Viral

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz