Tattooists reveal the most cliché inkings you can get right now

Tattoo artists are revealing the most cliché inkings they're asked to do on a daily basis - and it's bad news if you're into the red outline trend - you're one of many.

Other popular styles include lots of butterflies, 90s revivals, and infinity symbols. One that's not-so-popular with artists however, are 'prison'-style tattoos.

"Half these c**** haven't even been to prison," jokes artist, Emily Malice, in a video about the trends from Vice. "It's about trying to look sexy and dangerous when they're absolute soft boys."

