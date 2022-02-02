Video

Boy sneaks homemade comic onto library shelf and 50 people request to read it

An eight-year-old boy has gone viral after sneaking his homemade comic book into a library, with more than 50 people signing up to a waitlist to read his graphic novel.

Dillon Helbig, from Idaho, was determined to get his work published and slipped his creation onto the shelves at a local library.

The 81-page book, titled “The Adventures of Dillon Helbig’s Crismis”, is about a boy who is sent back in time to the first Thanksgiving after a star atop his Christmas tree exploded.

It took the young author four days to write and illustrate.

Sign up to our newsletters here.

viral video
Up next Viral

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz

34

About Time's iconic wedding scene