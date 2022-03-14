The funniest Crufts fails of 2022 include a rescue dog stealing a souvenir

Aside from the glamour of Crufts showing off some of the best-in-class of our four-legged friends, there are always some incredible fails that keep us laughing - and 2022 was no different.

From Waffle the poodle going to the toilet mid-winners parade, to Kratu, a rescue dog, who decided he wanted to take one of the poles from his agility course home with him, there's plenty to go around.



Icon the greyhound even decided to veer off-course and chase a fellow contestant dog around the arena, leaving his owner red-faced.

