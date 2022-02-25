Video

Woman shows how a cat understands the fragility of an egg

A woman on TikTok showed just how well a cat understands that an egg is fragile.

“I heard if you give a cat an egg, it’ll take care of it because it knows how fragile the egg is,” said the woman behind the account @oldmcdarlingsfarmrescue as she rolled an egg to her black cat that proceeded to position itself over the egg safely.

Sign up to our newsletters here.

cats
Up next Viral

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz