Video

Bond Bar in San Francisco makes Ukrainian drinks

San Francisco’s Bond Bar has decided to change their Russian-themed drinks after increased backlash against the invasion of Ukraine.

According to Fox KTVU, Andrea Minoo, the bar’s owner, changed the menu this weekend.

“We decided that the very famous and popular drink Moscow mule should no longer be called Moscow mule,” Minoo said. “It’s about raising awareness.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.

bars
Up next Viral

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz