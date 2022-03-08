More than 2,000 sheep have been seen roaming on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, France in a parade to mark the end of Salon de l'Agriculture.

The agricultural expo and trade fair began ten days ago and brings together farmers and breeders from around the world. 50 artists from the southern Bearn region guided the cattle for the 1km parade, along with cows and donkeys, while traditional dances were performed.

Also in attendance was the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and Prime Minister, Jean Caste, who were booed by crowds.



Sign up for our newsletters here.

