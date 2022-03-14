An American has taken to TikTok to reveal everything he'd never heard of before moving to Australia.

Adam Foskey moved from the Southeastern state of Georgia, all the way to Melbourne.

From rocket (the garnish), which he refers to as arugula, to string trimmer becoming 'whipper snipper' - the video highlights some serious language differences.

He previously went viral when he couldn't believe his Australian friend cracked an egg with a knife and removed it using a spoon.

