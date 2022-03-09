A Ukrainian band are live-streaming performances from a bomb shelter

A Ukrainian band have been live-streaming performances live from the studio they are currently using as shelter.

Selo i Ludy, a rock band based in war-stricken Kharkiv, have been using the streams to champion the heroes currently fighting above them in Ukraine, and bring hope to those who lost their homes.

Leader, Alex’s house was destroyed in the invasion, and he and his bandmates have since been living in the basement.

