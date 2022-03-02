Doing pull-ups can be hard work at the best of times - but imagine doing them whilst dangling off a helicopter...

That's exactly what Roman Sahradyan did when he created a Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute.

Within the allotted 60 seconds, Sahradyan was impressively able to complete 23 pull-ups.

The 23-year-old from Yerevan, Armenia completed the record back on October 2 last year.

This isn't the only Guinness World Record Sahradyan holds, as he also holds the record for the "most consecutive gymnastic high bar giants" with 1,001 spins back in 2011.

Sign up to our newsletters here.