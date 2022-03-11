Influencer shows reality of disorder that causes her to fall asleep in public

An influencer has been documenting the reality of living with a neurological disorder that causes her to fall asleep in public.



Meg Jackson regularly shines a light on social media, by posting her sleep attacks triggered by absent seizures - including in restaurants and at social events.



"I do what I do because I want to feel safe in public spaces, and make other people aware of what you might see," she told us. "You shouldn't be scared because it looks different! I'm just trying to normalise it the best I can."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.