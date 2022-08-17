Streamer plays police simulator game - then uses it to 'harass' virtual woman

A streamer has posted a TikTok clip of him playing a police simulator game - and using it to target a virtual woman.

Mack Falconer plays the role of the officer, who stops the woman in the street, while he narrates the scene.

"I'm going to detain you for vandalism in my pants," he says of the animated figure.

When the woman refuses to be 'searched' he chases her down the street saying "ooo, frisky" raising questions about whether he was being funny, or just plain inappropriate.

Eventually, his officer gets fired.

