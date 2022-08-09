TikTok 'Say Something' emoji acting challenge is making simple phrases hilarious

TikTok is reviving 2021's 'Say Something' challenge, and it's turning the most simple of phrases into hilarious pieces of acting art.

The concept is simple - you have five emojis, and you have to say something in the emotion of those emojis.

But, of course, because this is TikTok, everyone is taking it too far, with words like 'penis' and 'slay' being some of the most viral clips.

Celebrities including Jimmy Fallon, Trisha Paytas, Zoey Deutch, and James Charles have all made their own versions of the trend.

