Baseball batter consoles rival player who hit him in wholesome moment

Sweet footage has captured the moment baseball players of rival teams hugged it out, after one accidentally hit the other with his powerful throw.

Jarvis was batting for Tulsa, while Shelton was pitching for Pearland, in the Little League.

Isaiah Jarvis fell to the ground and had his helmet knocked off after being pelted by Kaiden Shelton - but it wasn't him that was upset about it.

“Hey, you're doing just great," Jarvis could be told telling the pitcher, who was visibly distraught by what he'd done.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.