News anchor parents give broadcast-worthy introduction to their baby

Jeannette Reyes, the news anchor for FOX 5 Morning, and husband, WJLA-TV 7News anchor Robert Burton recently welcomed a baby - and had the perfect introduction for fans.

Roleplaying a live news report with baby Bella, the pair put on their best TV voices as they revealed 'breaking news' of an 'explosion at the diaper station'.

"Fortunately no injuries have been reported and authorities tell us they do have a suspect in custody," Jeanette joked, pointing at the tot. "They have linked her to hundreds of other explosions."

Simply adorable.



