Prankster dad ruins son's freshly-cleaned room by letting off confetti cannon

A viral clip is showing the moment a dad who asked his son to clean his bedroom went in and set a huge confetti cannon off as soon as it was spotless.

"Hey dad, my room look ok?" the kid asks, before he walks in and shocks him with a fresh load of mess.

“I had my son clean his room so I could light off a confetti cannon and tell him he missed a spot,” said Steven Barnhill, who was responsible for the chaos.

