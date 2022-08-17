Guy finally answers if the radio stays on when you get into a car crash

"Does the radio stay on when you get into a car crash?" has become one of the internet's most burning questions - and one guy took one for the team to answer it.

Layne Geerdes found himself in the wreckage of his truck, and took the opportunity to record himself while he was flipped upside down and trapped, as 'Know Yourself' by Drake played out in the background.

"For anyone wondering if the radio stays on when you get into a car accident...it does, and it just plays Drake," he cried.

