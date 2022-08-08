Outrageous moment IRA song was performed on Chinese television

Comedian, Des Bishop, has been promoting his Edinburgh Fringe Festival show by resurfacing the clip of him on a Chinese dating show singing the old Irish rebel song "Come Out Ye Black and Tans".

The song, which refers to the British paramilitary police auxiliary force in Ireland during the 1920s, really seemed to get the crowd going, but it's unknown if it scored him a date.

Bishop is Irish American, and moved to China for a year to learn to speak Mandarin.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.