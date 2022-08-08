Commonwealth Games mascot takes on sound engineer in dance-off

The Commonwealth Games has so far been packed with 'I was not expecting that' moments - the latest being a sound engineer having a dance-off with Perry the bull mascot.

It took place at a beach volleyball match on Sunday (7 August), as the pair busted out their best moves.

Earlier that day, Perry the bull, who is the official mascot for the games, created a crowd-wide conga, and marched his hooves to 'Disco Inferno' by The Trammps.

