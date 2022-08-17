This impression of Andrew Tate at a festival is absolutely spot on

A TikToker's incredibly accurate impersonation of Andrew Tate is going viral for perfectly capturing his personality.

George Clarke shared the video from Boardmasters festival, when his friend asked if 'Andrew' fancied a drink.

"Yes, I'll have a water milked from the tear ducts of beautiful women," the joker replied in Andrew Tate's signature voice.

"They've got Estrella on tap", his friend responds.

"Beer? What are you f** stupid? Look at the average man...exactly...my body is a temple not a f** snow dome."

