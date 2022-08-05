Spider monkey taking a bath is the cutest thing you'll see today

Winston the spider monkey loves taking a bath, and his 81.3k Instagram followers love watching him as he gets his tiny head scrubbed.

The pet resides in Tennessee where his family film his daily life as a house-monkey, and it's clear he enjoys the little luxuries in life - as he even appears to do a little dance while he gets his belly scrubbed.

Robison, a journalist and animal lover, adopted Winston as part of his work at Small Primate Animal Rescue (SPARTN), when he was found in Mexico.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.