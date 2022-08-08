Mitchell and Webb's sketch about the recession is grimly accurate

A clip from That Mitchell and Webb Look about the recession has resurfaced after social media users pointed out how well it fits with the UK's current situation.

"There are just no easy solutions to this recession," Webb says in the iconic scene. "Raising interest rates and VAT, lowering income tax, raising VAT."

"None of it seems to really help," adds Sarah Hadland.

"Have you tried to kill all the poor?" Mitchell quipped.

Unlike the predictions of Black Mirror and The Simpsons, we can only hope this one is for satire.

