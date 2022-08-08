Woman left unimpressed after her dog can barely fit in bargain pet pool

A woman thought she'd scored a deal buying a paddling pool for her Golden Retriever, until she got it out the box and he could barely fit in it.

Bethany Vawter Sweatt, 31, was visibly confused as the box showed a Border Collie with lots of space in the pool, before she cut to a shot of her dog, Turbo, touching every side of the tiny contraption.

She paid $13 (£10) for the bargain pool.

"I didn't pay that much close attention to the dimensions apparently," Bethany chuckles.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.