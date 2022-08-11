University vice chancellor reacts to viral claims that he's Banksy

The vice chancellor of Bournemouth University has reacted to viral claims that he is the real Banksy.

Posted on TikTok, the original clip claimed that Professor Paul Gough was the anonymous graffiti artist, presenting evidence such as that he used to be an artist, and has written books on Banksy.

The professor recorded his own TikTok reacting to the claims, laughing at each one, but acknowledging why it could be "absolutely a coincidence."

'Professor Gough is now wondering if he is Banksy', one commenter wrote.

He is yet to confirm or deny.

