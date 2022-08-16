BBC presenter laughs at 'most-swiped' man on Tinder for still being single

BBC presenter Ben Brown savagely laughed at a guest who is said to be one of the 'most-swiped' people in the world on Tinder.

James Langton, originally from Leicester, appeared during a segment on the dating app's 10-year anniversary, when he confessed that he hadn't found love, despite his popularity.

"There we are, James Langton, one of the most popular men on Tinder...one of the most-swiped guys on Tinder...is actually single at the moment," Brown laughed, as the dating pro sat awkwardly in silence, realising his reality.

