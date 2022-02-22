Lara Trump says Canada is turning into North Korea

Lara Trump believes Canada is turning into North Korea following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau utilising "emergency" powers to crack down on truckers protesting Covid resrtrictions.

"It is tyranny what we see happening in Canada and let me tell you something - when you think of a tyrannical government, you often think of places like North Korea," Lara told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"This is how it starts. They start chipping away one by one at your freedoms until you don't even realise they're gone. It is a really dangerous game they're playing up there in Canada."

Sign up to our newsletters here.